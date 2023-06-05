NBA Finals: Heat hold on to three-point lead to beat Nuggets in thriller Game 2
Story highlights
The Miami Heat, however, after blowing hot and cold both through the game, delivered in the final quarter with Duncan Robinson leading the charge, dropping 10 points as they held onto a three-point lead to win the game.
The Miami Heat, however, after blowing hot and cold both through the game, delivered in the final quarter with Duncan Robinson leading the charge, dropping 10 points as they held onto a three-point lead to win the game.
Nikola Jokic scored 41 points and had 11 assists including a 18-point third quarter but all this couldn't help the Denver Nuggets from going in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the rallying Miami Heat. The visitors won the thriller 111-108, barely managing to draw level in the series which now stands at 1-1.
The Miami Heat, however, after blowing hot and cold both through the game, delivered in the final quarter with Duncan Robinson leading the charge, dropping 10 points as they held onto a three-point lead to win the game. Here's how the game went quarter by quarter for both teams:
Heat run riot in 1Q but Denver catches up
Miami started in full force with a 12-5 run which soon became 16-7 but Denver then showed why they are in the finals this season as they ensured that they trail by only three points by the end of the quarter. The Heat scored 26 against the Nuggets' 23 with Max Strus leading with 12 points.
Denver stay ahead throughout 2Q
The Nuggets dropped in 34 points against the Heat's 25 as they not only wiped off the meagre deficit of three point but gained a six points advantage as well. The box score at half-time read 57-51 in Denver's favour with Nikola Jokic scoring 13 points. For the Heat, Gabe Vincent dropped eight while Jimmy Butler scored six.
HIGHLIGHTS | 2023 NBA Finals: Heat scrap to beat Nuggets in Game 2, series tied at 1-1
Even Steven in 3Q
Both teams went neck-to-neck in the first quarter after the half-time with Denver slightly increasing their lead by two more points to nine in total. The Heat and the Nuggets scored 24 and 26, respectively with box score reading 75-83 in the latter's favour. Bam Adebayo top scored for the Heat with eight points while Vincent added six more to his tally. Jokic, on the other hand, notched up 18 points in the third quarter for the Nuggets.
Heat hold on to lead in 4Q
Duncan Robinson shook everyone at Ball Arena as he dropped 10 points in the quarter and put Miami ahead with Butler scoring seven points. Jokic's 10 points were of no use as Miami held on to a three-point lead and outscored the Nuggets 36-25 to win the game.
Top Scorers of Game 2
Gabe Vincent dropped 23 for the Heat while Jimmy Butler and bad Adebayo both scored 21. For Denver, Jokic scored 41 while Jamal Murray dropped 18.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.