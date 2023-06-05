NBA Finals: Heat hold on to three-point lead to beat Nuggets in thriller Game 2

Nikola Jokic scored 41 points and had 11 assists including a 18-point third quarter but all this couldn't help the Denver Nuggets from going in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the rallying Miami Heat. The visitors won the thriller 111-108, barely managing to draw level in the series which now stands at 1-1.

The Miami Heat, however, after blowing hot and cold both through the game, delivered in the final quarter with Duncan Robinson leading the charge, dropping 10 points as they held onto a three-point lead to win the game. Here's how the game went quarter by quarter for both teams:

Heat run riot in 1Q but Denver catches up

Miami started in full force with a 12-5 run which soon became 16-7 but Denver then showed why they are in the finals this season as they ensured that they trail by only three points by the end of the quarter. The Heat scored 26 against the Nuggets' 23 with Max Strus leading with 12 points.

Denver stay ahead throughout 2Q

The Nuggets dropped in 34 points against the Heat's 25 as they not only wiped off the meagre deficit of three point but gained a six points advantage as well. The box score at half-time read 57-51 in Denver's favour with Nikola Jokic scoring 13 points. For the Heat, Gabe Vincent dropped eight while Jimmy Butler scored six.