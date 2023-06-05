ugc_banner
2023 NBA Finals Game 2, Heat vs Nuggets: Denver's lead in double digits

DenverUpdated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

Denver Nuggets' top scorers of the game. From (L to R) - Jokic, Murray, Gordon (Source: @nuggets) Photograph:(Twitter)

Welcome to the coverage of second game of the NBA Finals 2023 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. The Nuggets lead the series 1-0 after drubbing aside Miami in Game 1 and the Heat would like to come back now to equal the series. It'll be again on Jimmy Butler and couple more players to match Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray if they want to draw level in the series.

05 Jun 2023, 6:19 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

7:49 - Jamal Murray with another 2 points!

Heat - 32

Nuggets - 44

05 Jun 2023, 6:19 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

8:18 - Murray makes 1 out of 1 FT.

Heat - 32

Nuggets - 42

05 Jun 2023, 6:18 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

8:18 - Jamal Murray steals and dunks for 2! Sensational.

Heat - 32

Nuggets - 41

05 Jun 2023, 6:17 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

8:49 - Gabe Vincent with a three-pointer for the Heat.

Heat - 32

Nuggets - 39

05 Jun 2023, 6:16 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

9:20 - Aaron Gordon with a three now.

Heat - 29

Nuggets - 39

05 Jun 2023, 6:15 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

9:57 - Jamal Murray makes a three-point shot for the Nuggets.

Heat - 29

Nuggets - 36

05 Jun 2023, 6:12 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

10:13 - Jeff Green makes a 24-foot three-point jumper.

Heat - 29

Nuggets - 33

05 Jun 2023, 6:11 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

10:30 - Bruce Brown makes a 27-foot jumper for the Nuggets.

Heat - 29

Nuggets - 30

05 Jun 2023, 6:11 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

10:44 - Kyle Lowry makes a three-point shot.

Heat - 29

Nuggets - 27

05 Jun 2023, 6:10 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

11:04 - Green makes 2FTs count for Denver.

Heat - 26

Nuggets - 27

05 Jun 2023, 6:08 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

11:35 - Braun drops first points in 2Q.

Heat - 26

Nuggets - 25

05 Jun 2023, 6:04 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets End of 1Q

Heat started off with blaze but Nuggets have done extremely well to keep their deficit to just three points.

Heat - 26

Nuggets - 23

05 Jun 2023, 6:03 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

44.1 sec - Braun makes a layup for 2. Denver are hot!

Heat - 26

Nuggets - 23

05 Jun 2023, 6:02 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

1:36 - Jokic with another 2 for Denver.

Heat - 26

Nuggets - 21

05 Jun 2023, 6:01 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

2:01 - Bruce Brown makes a 2 for Denver.

Heat - 26

Nuggets - 19

05 Jun 2023, 6:01 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

2:12 - Cody Zeller makes a layup.

Heat - 26

Nuggets - 17

05 Jun 2023, 6:00 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

2:29 - Jokic makes 18-foot jumper for 2.

Heat - 24

Nuggets - 17

05 Jun 2023, 5:58 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

3:04 - Max Strus with another three for the Heat.

Heat - 24

Nuggets - 15

05 Jun 2023, 5:57 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

3:50 - Porter Jr. makes a 27-foot three pointer.

Heat - 21

Nuggets - 15

05 Jun 2023, 5:56 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)
05 Jun 2023, 5:55 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

4:33 - Jokic steps up with a floating shot for Denver.

Heat - 21

Nuggets - 12

05 Jun 2023, 5:54 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

4:56 - Butler makes floating jump shot for 2.

Heat - 21

Nuggets - 10

05 Jun 2023, 5:54 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

5:27 - Max Strus with a three pointer now for the Heat.

Heat - 19

Nuggets - 10

05 Jun 2023, 5:53 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

5:49 - Joker with a 27-foot three.

Heat - 16

Nuggets - 10

05 Jun 2023, 5:52 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

6:33 - Adebayo with a 2 for Miami again.

Heat - 16

Nuggets - 7

05 Jun 2023, 5:51 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

6:56 - Jimmy makes 2 out 2 FTs.

Heat - 14

Nuggets - 7

05 Jun 2023, 5:50 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

7:35 - Bam Adebayo drops 2 for the Heat.

Heat - 12

Nuggets - 5

05 Jun 2023, 5:50 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

7:47 - Caldwell-Pope with a 3 for Denver.

Heat - 10

Nuggets - 5

05 Jun 2023, 5:49 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

9:14 - Max Strus drops three for the Heat.

Heat - 10

Nuggets - 2

05 Jun 2023, 5:49 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

9:29 - Nikol Jokic drops first points for the Nuggets.

Heat - 7

Nuggets - 2

05 Jun 2023, 5:48 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

9:49 - Gabe Vincent with another 2.

Heat - 7

Nuggets - 0

05 Jun 2023, 5:48 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

10:47 - Gabe Vincent makes a 2-point jumper.

Heat - 5

Nuggets - 0

05 Jun 2023, 5:48 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

11:28 - Max Strus drops first points for Heat.

Heat - 3

Nuggets - 0

05 Jun 2023, 5:48 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

12:00 - Kevin Love starts for the Heat.

05 Jun 2023, 5:46 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs Nuggets Pre Game
