2023 NBA Finals Game 2, Heat vs Nuggets: Denver's lead in double digits
Welcome to the coverage of second game of the NBA Finals 2023 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. The Nuggets lead the series 1-0 after drubbing aside Miami in Game 1 and the Heat would like to come back now to equal the series. It'll be again on Jimmy Butler and couple more players to match Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray if they want to draw level in the series.
7:49 - Jamal Murray with another 2 points!
Heat - 32
Nuggets - 44
8:18 - Murray makes 1 out of 1 FT.
Heat - 32
Nuggets - 42
8:18 - Jamal Murray steals and dunks for 2! Sensational.
Heat - 32
Nuggets - 41
8:49 - Gabe Vincent with a three-pointer for the Heat.
Heat - 32
Nuggets - 39
9:20 - Aaron Gordon with a three now.
Heat - 29
Nuggets - 39
9:57 - Jamal Murray makes a three-point shot for the Nuggets.
Heat - 29
Nuggets - 36
10:13 - Jeff Green makes a 24-foot three-point jumper.
Heat - 29
Nuggets - 33
10:30 - Bruce Brown makes a 27-foot jumper for the Nuggets.
Heat - 29
Nuggets - 30
10:44 - Kyle Lowry makes a three-point shot.
Heat - 29
Nuggets - 27
11:04 - Green makes 2FTs count for Denver.
Heat - 26
Nuggets - 27
11:35 - Braun drops first points in 2Q.
Heat - 26
Nuggets - 25
Heat started off with blaze but Nuggets have done extremely well to keep their deficit to just three points.
Heat - 26
Nuggets - 23
44.1 sec - Braun makes a layup for 2. Denver are hot!
Heat - 26
Nuggets - 23
1:36 - Jokic with another 2 for Denver.
Heat - 26
Nuggets - 21
2:01 - Bruce Brown makes a 2 for Denver.
Heat - 26
Nuggets - 19
2:12 - Cody Zeller makes a layup.
Heat - 26
Nuggets - 17
2:29 - Jokic makes 18-foot jumper for 2.
Heat - 24
Nuggets - 17
3:04 - Max Strus with another three for the Heat.
Heat - 24
Nuggets - 15
3:50 - Porter Jr. makes a 27-foot three pointer.
Heat - 21
Nuggets - 15
4:33 - Jokic steps up with a floating shot for Denver.
Heat - 21
Nuggets - 12
4:56 - Butler makes floating jump shot for 2.
Heat - 21
Nuggets - 10
5:27 - Max Strus with a three pointer now for the Heat.
Heat - 19
Nuggets - 10
5:49 - Joker with a 27-foot three.
Heat - 16
Nuggets - 10
6:33 - Adebayo with a 2 for Miami again.
Heat - 16
Nuggets - 7
6:56 - Jimmy makes 2 out 2 FTs.
Heat - 14
Nuggets - 7
7:35 - Bam Adebayo drops 2 for the Heat.
Heat - 12
Nuggets - 5
7:47 - Caldwell-Pope with a 3 for Denver.
Heat - 10
Nuggets - 5
9:14 - Max Strus drops three for the Heat.
Heat - 10
Nuggets - 2
9:29 - Nikol Jokic drops first points for the Nuggets.
Heat - 7
Nuggets - 2
9:49 - Gabe Vincent with another 2.
Heat - 7
Nuggets - 0
10:47 - Gabe Vincent makes a 2-point jumper.
Heat - 5
Nuggets - 0
11:28 - Max Strus drops first points for Heat.
Heat - 3
Nuggets - 0
12:00 - Kevin Love starts for the Heat.
