/NBA All-Star: Toronto Raptors guard Brandon Ingram to replace injured Steph Curry

Toronto guard Brandon Ingram will replace injured Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Los Angeles, the league said Tuesday. Ingram, 28, got the nod from NBA commissioner Adam Silver after 37-year-old Curry was ruled out with a nagging right knee injury that has seen him miss four straight games.

Curry had been selected to his 12th All-Star game. Ingram, who is averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, will make his second All-Star appearance, his first coming in 2020 when he went on to be named the NBA Most Improved Player of the season.

Curry's absence means the new-look All-Star Game will be robbed of a reunion of three pillars of the USA's gold medal-winning team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He had been slated to join Olympic teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant as part of the USA Stripes squad, one of two all-US teams that will take on a team made up of international All-Stars in a round-robin mini-tournament before the top two teams face off in a final game.