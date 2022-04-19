'Nation's policy is important': Legendary Kapil Dev on resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral cricket

The legendary Kapil Dev said India's policies and national interest is of utmost importance as he spoke about the resumption of the bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan share one of the greatest rivalries in the history of cricket and any contest involving the two sides is watched closely by millions of fans across the globe.

The two countries have, however, stopped playing bilateral cricket between them for nearly a decade now due to the ongoing political tensions. India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2013 when Pakistan visited India for a limited-overs tour. The arch-rivals have since met only in major ICC events.

When asked about the resumption of the India-Pakistan bilateral series, Kapil said the players will be ready to play any time if they are asked to take on Pakistan but the decision should be left to the government as the country's policies are of paramount importance.

“Mera opinion important nahi hai. (My opinion is not important). Government’s thought process is the most important. Only they can decide. What is important is the country’s policy. Players will be ready to play anytime. Certain policies, I think, we should leave it to the government. I think, as a sportsman and everyone, we should stand with the policy of our government," Kapil told reporters, as quoted by the Times of India.

India and Pakistan are two powerhouses in world cricket at present but the lack of bilateral cricket between the two nations have denied millions of cricketing enthusiasts a taste of one of the greatest rivalries ever witnessed in the history of the game.

The two teams last met in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 last year where Babar Azam-led Pakistan thrashed the Men in Blue by ten wickets to bring an end to their losing streak in World Cup matches against India. Pakistan registered their first-ever win against India in a World Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Recently, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja had proposed a four-nation T20 tournament involving India, Pakistan, England and Australia but his proposal was rejected by the ICC. India and Pakistan are set to meet next in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year.