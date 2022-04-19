'Had my watch taken of': British boxer Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint in London while with wife

British boxer Amir Khan claimed he was robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified men in London on Monday (April 18). The 2004 Olympic medallist said he was with his wife Faryal Makhdoom when he was confronted by two men in Leyton, East London, who took away his watch while leaving the couple unharmed.

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into the matter after Khan took to Twitter to narrate his ordeal. The 35-year-old boxer said the important thing was that he and his wife Faryal are both safe. A former unified light-welterweight world champion, Amir is one of the most successful British boxers.

"Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe," he wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) April 18, 2022 ×

Khan last took the ring in February this year when he faced arch-rival Kell Brook in a much-anticipated fight. The two boxers had gone up against each other after years of having a go at one another. While it was expected to be a hard-fought contest, it turned out to be a one-sided affair at the Manchester arena.

Also Read: English Premier League welcomes designation of hate crime in football as priority illegal content

Khan was dominated by Brook right from the start of the fight and went down fighting in the sixth round. It was a comprehensive win for Brook which all but convinced fans that Khan would consider hanging his boots. However, the 35--year-old has not taken a final call on his retirement yet and is ready for a rematch with Brook.

Khan's brother Haroon Khan had hinted that Amir is ready to lock horns with Brook again by exercising his right for a rematch. "It wasn’t the result we wanted. No excuses but that isn’t the way AK was that night but the heart he showed and what he gives to the fans is what matters," Haroon said.

"Bring on the rematch and let’s get things changed and get the win," he added. It remains to be seen if Khan will make a return to the ring anytime soon or his defeat to Brook will turn out to be the last fight of his professional career.