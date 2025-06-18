/Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim surpasses Aussie great Adam Gilchrist on THIS unique list

Mushfiqur Rahim created history on the opening day (June 17) of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka. The veteran Bangladesh batter smashed his 12th Test century and stitched a record-breaking partnership with Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Together, they put Bangladesh in a strong position in Angelo Mathews' farewell Test.

Rahim and Shanto added 264 runs for the fourth wicket, which is the highest fourth-wicket stand by any visiting pair in Sri Lanka. This massive partnership helped Bangladesh reach 423/4 before rain interrupted play on day 2 (June 18). Asitha Fernando broke the stand by sending back Shanto on 148 before lunch, but the damage was already done by then.

Also Read | Headingley Recap: Tendulkar's 193 to Dravid's batting masterclass, this is how India romped vs England in 2002

Mushfiqur Rahim now tops a rare list of international players with the most runs combined across all formats without bowling a single delivery. The legendary Bangladesh batter achieved the feat while bringing up his 12th Test ton against Sri Lanka.

Mushfiqur, currently standing on 15,509 runs, went past former Australian wicketkeeper-batter and three-time World Cup winner Adam Gilchrist for the record.

Gilchrist never bowled in international cricket, except once in the IPL 2014, where he sent Harbhajan Singh back to the pavilion.

Here is the list of top five players with most runs in International cricket without bowling

15,509 – Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) 15,461 – Adam Gilchrist (Australia) 12,654 – Quinton de Kock (South Africa) 11,881 – Jos Buttler (England) 11,581 – Jonny Bairstow (England)

Rahim also crossed another milestone by overtaking Angelo Mathews on the all-time international runs list. Mathews, who is playing his final Test, has 15,499 runs across formats.

With Bangladesh already at 484/9 by the end of second day and rain expected in the next three days, they would want to give themselves enough time to bowl out Sri Lanka twice.

For the hosts, the challenge will be to bounce back and give Mathews a memorable farewell in his final appearance in whites for Sri Lanka.