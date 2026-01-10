/Mumbai Marathon adds coastal road route for 21st edition

The Mumbai Marathon has unveiled a landmark route for its 21st edition, to be held on Sunday, 18 January, marking a historic first in the event's storied legacy. For the first time, runners will experience the newly opened Mumbai Coastal Road as part of the marathon route, alongside the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link, according to a press release. A corridor synonymous with modern mobility and everyday movement, the Coastal Road will, on race day, be transformed into a people's arena offering runners uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea and the city skyline and adding a striking new chapter to one of the world's most celebrated urban marathons.

Race Categories: Start and Finish Points Elite Marathon: Starting and finishing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), this race will see the world's top athletes test themselves on the new route along the Coastal Road.

Amateur Marathon: Beginning at CSMT and concluding on MG Road alongside Bombay Gymkhana, this course is designed to reward consistency and endurance, offering runners a satisfying finish. Half Marathon and Police Cup: Starting from Mahim Reti Bunder Ground at Mahim Causeway and finishing at OCS Chowki, this race takes participants through some of South Mumbai's most iconic stretches.

Open 10K Run, Senior Citizens Run, and Dream Run: Starting from CSMT and finishing on MG Road at the Metro Junction, these categories will bring together thousands of runners from all walks of life.

Champions With Disability (CWD) Run: Starting and culminating at CSMT, this category offers participants a supportive, accessible experience at the heart of the event. Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mumbai, commented, “By incorporating the Coastal Road into the Mumbai Marathon 2026 route, we aim to present Mumbai at its finest on a global platform.”

"This new route will offer marathon runners a unique and scenic experience, while ensuring the safety and ease of movement for other commuters as well. The route has been planned with extensive interagency coordination to ensure efficient traffic management, robust security deployment, and seamless operations, so that Mumbai continues to function smoothly on race day."

Hugh Jones, Race Director, said, "As a race, over the last two decades, we have aimed to offer runners new experiences. With the inclusion of the new coastal road, the Mumbai Marathon not only captures the progress of this city but also retains part of the old route and its enduring charm."

Speaking on the new route announcement, Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, "The Mumbai Marathon has always reflected the spirit of the city. Introducing the Mumbai Coastal Road into the race route for the 21st edition is not only a historic milestone for the marathon but also a victory lap for the city's progress. The new route combines the city's heritage with its modern transformation, offering runners a truly world-class experience. We are truly grateful for the support of the Mumbai Police, MCGM, MSRDC and the Government of Maharashtra for their continued support and commitment to the Mumbai Marathon."