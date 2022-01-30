MS Dhoni to continue leading CSK in IPL 2022 amid rumours of Ravindra Jadeja taking over as captain

MS Dhoni is set to continue leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). There were rumours floating on social media recently about Dhoni possibly handing over the captaincy reins to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022. However, that doesn't seem to be the case and the former India captain will continue to lead CSK this year.

Jadeja was retained as the first-choice player for a staggering Rs 16 crore (160 million) by CSK ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction next month, while Dhoni was retained as the second-choice player at Rs 12 crore (INR 120 million). It was earlier reported that Dhoni himself had suggested the franchise retain Jadeja as the first-choice player to ensure the star all-rounder gets the valuation he deserved.

A CSK source has stated that the decision to retain Jadeja as the first-choice player doesn't mean Dhoni will not captain the team in IPL 2022 and that the call to hand over the reins to his successor will be taken by Dhoni himself.

"There have been no discussions regarding the matter. We will cross the bridge when the time comes. Dhoni is our captain. He is the first player of CSK and when he decides to step down, he will make that call. We are now focused on the auction," a CSK source was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

Also Read: BCCI set to host IPL 2022 in Maharashtra and Gujarat; 25 percent crowd likely - Report

Dhoni has been leading CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008 and played for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants when CSK were banned from the league for two seasons in 2016 and 2017. He led the Men in Yellow to a memorable triumph in their comeback season in 2018 before inspiring them to another final in 2019.

CSK finished seventh and failed to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2022 but Dhoni & Co. bounced back in stellar fashion last year to clinch their fourth IPL title after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. CSK have retained Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The four-time champions will be looking to build a string squad around their fabulous core group of players at the mega auction.