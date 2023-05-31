MS Dhoni to consult experts for knee issue after guiding CSK to record-equaling fifth IPL title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni will consult experts for issues surrounding his left knee after guiding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Monday, May 29. Dhoni, 41, has been facing knee issues for the entire season while there were calls for his retirement. However, those calls were shut down by Dhoni after lifting the IPL trophy as he insisted on time before the next season begins. Dhoni to take medical advice "Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide," Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Wednesday to PTI.

"If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call."

Viswanathan was also questioned Dhoni’s availability for next season despite him claiming, he would return for "at least" one more season for the fans. If Dhoni does decide to retire from IPL it will free a purse of INR 15 crore for CSK to spend in the mini-auction for the 2023-24 season.

"Frankly, we are not even thinking along those lines as we haven't reached that stage," Viswanathan said.

"It will be completely Dhoni's call. But I can tell you, in CSK, we haven't entertained those thoughts."

ALSO READ | 'He should've played ODI WC 2019': Anil Kumble recalls CSK star Ambati Rayudu's shocking omission Dhoni leads CSK to fifth title In a rain-merged contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in early Monday morning hours, Dhoni and Co needed a final-ball finish to win the IPL 2023 title. Needing 10 off the last two balls, Ravindra Jadeja produced the goods with a six and a four to win CSK’s fifth title. The defeat of Gujarat Titans also denied them a rare defence of the IPL title as they failed to win the contest.

The win saw several records rewritten as Ambati Rayudu now joins Rohit Sharma as the joint-most successful player in the history of the tournament with six titles. On the flip side, Dhoni also became the joint-most successful captain with his fifth IPL title, again joining Rohit Sharma. CSK also became the most successful team with Mumbai Indians with the fifth IPL title.

