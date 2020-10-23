MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh in Big Bash League? Australian franchises eye Indian trio

Big Bash League (BBL) franchises are looking to rope in the Indian trio of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh. All three of Dhoni, Raina and Yuvraj have retired from international cricket with the former two still participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

With BBL allowing three foreign players per team, all the franchises are eyeing Dhoni, Raina and Yuvraj to not only bolster their squads but also to gain massive popularity in India. However, they will have to get NOC from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) first.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, BBL is keen on adding some Indian firepower to their arsenal with Dhoni, Raina and Yuvraj leading the pecking order.

The BCCI has clearly stated that it won’t allow their players to play in foreign leagues due to the exclusivity factor in IPL and domestic competitions. However, few players like Yuvraj, Manpreet Gony, Pravin Tambe among others have participated in overseas leagues after retiring from the BCCI. They are no more allowed to take part in Indian domestic tournaments including the IPL.

Notably, all three of Dhoni, Raina and Yuvraj will be free when BBL 2020-21 kicks off in December. Interestingly, in December 2016, Dhoni had said that he will see how the future goes after retirement as the quality of BBL demands a lot of physical fitness.

“We are quite focused on international cricket for now so I can’t really make any comment on that [BBL future]. We’ll see how the future goes. It depends on when I retire and whether I’m in a position to play international cricket. The Big Bash, the quality of cricket is high so a lot depends on the physical fitness and the will to carry on and play more cricket,” the Ranchi superstar had said.

