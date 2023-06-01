MS Dhoni successfully undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai after guiding CSK to fifth IPL title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has successfully undergone surgery on his left knee after struggling for the majority of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Dhoni, dismissed for a golden duck in the final of the IPL, led his side to a record-equalling fifth title as his side got the better of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the early hours of Tuesday, May 30 morning. The knee issue had consistently troubled Dhoni in the 2023 season and needed repair. Successful surgery in Mumbai on Dhoni "Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday," a CSK source was quoted as saying by PTI.

"He is doing fine and will be released in a day or two. He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL."

The former India captain was far from his best in the entire season and played at No.8 to avoid longer runs in the batting unit. Now 41, Dhoni needed heavy strapping on his left knee to avoid any serious damage and miss a chunk of the tournament. He played in all 16 matches for the franchise while scoring only 104 runs.

Earlier on Wednesday it was quoted Dhoni will take medical advice before he decides to have surgery. The CSK skipper is still optimistic to play in the 2024 season of the IPL and hasn’t ruled out the possibility to feature again in the famous yellow jersey.

"Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide," Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Wednesday to PTI.

"If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out; it will be completely his call."

Viswanathan was also questioned Dhoni’s availability for next season despite him claiming, he would return for "at least" one more season for the fans. If Dhoni does decide to retire from IPL it will free a purse of INR 15 crore for CSK to spend in the mini-auction for the 2023-24 season. Dhoni leads CSK to fifth title In a rain-merged contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Dhoni and Co needed a final-ball finish to win the IPL 2023 title. Needing 10 off the last two balls, Ravindra Jadeja produced the goods with a six and a four to win CSK’s fifth title. The defeat of Gujarat Titans also denied them a rare defence of the IPL title as they failed to win the contest.

