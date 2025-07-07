/MS Dhoni 44th Birthday: When Virat Kohli chose AB de Villiers over Mahi as...

Legendary India captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 44th birthday on Monday (July 7) as he continues to grace the game on and the off field. During his career, Dhoni played with players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others, building great chemistry with them. Revisiting a famous quote from Virat in 2023, he denied Dhoni the top spot in favour of his RCB teammate AB de Villiers for the quick running between the wickets.

When Virat Kohli chose AB de Villiers over Mahi

“I’ve answered this before, AB is the fastest I’ve ever run with. The only other player I’ve had such great coordination with is MS Dhoni. I didn’t even need to call while running with them; we just understood each other," Kohli had said in 2023 while speaking on The Quick Singles.

During a conversation with AB de Villiers on the show The Quick Singles, Virat Kohli was asked who is the fastest runner between the wickets he has ever played with. Without hesitation, Kohli named the former South African star, AB de Villiers. When AB de Villiers was asked the same question, he chose his fellow South African, Faf du Plessis.

"Mine is controversial as well," De Villiers said."He is the best runner I have run with as well, it's Faf. But he's run me out at least seven times in my career. We have had some worst misunderstandings."

Kohli was also asked a more tricky question, who he thought was the worst runner between the wickets. With a laugh, he named Indian teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.