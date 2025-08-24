Marc Marquez's remorseless march to a seventh world title continued on Sunday (Aug 24) as he coasted to victory in the Hungarian MotoGP. The 32-year-old Spanish Ducati rider recorded his seventh successive sprint race/MotoGP double as he beat compatriot Pedro Acosta on a KTM, with Marco Bezzecchi riding an Aprilia third. Almost as eye-catching as Marc Marquez's performance -- he is three off equalling his career best of 10 MotoGP victories in a row -- was 2024 world champion Jorge Martin's fourth place, from a lowly 17th on the grid.

His season has been ruined by injury -- something Marquez knows all about, having had a series of injuries -- but back to full fitness, he finally found some form.

Marquez holds a 175-point lead over his younger brother Alex Marquez, who finished 14th, with eight races remaining.

Marquez had a terrible start in what was the first Hungarian MotoGP since 1992 and almost went to ground when he clipped Bezzecchi on the second corner. He dropped to third while his Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who had a disastrous qualifying session, surged from 15th to seventh. Marc at least remained in contention, but his younger brother Alex saw his already slender title hopes diminish yet further as he crashed on the first lap.

He remounted but dropped to 19th and last -- Italian Enea Bastianini fared even worse, his race over before the end of the first lap. He slid across the track, his rivals doing brilliantly to avoid hitting him, before he rose up and shook his fists in frustration back to the pits. Marc Marquez moved into second, passing Franco Morbidelli, and was less than a second off Bezzecchi with 21 laps to go.

Two laps later, he slipped past Bezzecchi, but the Italian quickly reclaimed the lead.

It was a game of cat and mouse between the two for the following few laps before Marquez went past at the beginning of the 11th of the 26 laps.

Pedro Acosta had crept up on the leading two and was onto Bezzecchi's shoulder at the halfway mark by which time Marquez was already a second clear of them.

Acosta's compatriot Fermin Aldeguer tried passing Morbidelli in fourth, but his hopes were dashed as he came to grief on the first corner of the 14th lap. More in hope than anything else, he remounted but coasted round in last place.

It was at the same point that Bagnaia's miserable campaign took another hit.

The Italian, who has been a shadow of the rider that won two world titles (2022 and 2023) since Marquez joined the team this term, was penalised with a long lap penalty for going through a chicane.

Acosta, meanwhile, had moved into second.

Bagnaia might be having a tough season, but nothing compared to the man who succeeded him as Martin.

The 27-year-old known as 'The Martinator' has missed 10 races this term because of injury but he shone on the sun-soaked circuit on his Aprilia.