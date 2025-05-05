Mohit's journey from the quite village of Kundli in Sonipat district of Haryana to being the most expensive player in the first-ever Rugby Premier League (RPL) is a story of determination, unshakeable faith, and passion for the sport that came with the passage of time.

In a nation where cricket dwarfs most sports, Mohit has made a niche for himself in rugby—a sport that is still in its budding stages in India but now full of promise, due to fora like the RPL.

Hailing from a modest but encouraging family, Mohit spent his life growing up amongst his grandparents, parents, and brother and sister-in-law. His father works in a construction firm, and his brother is employed as a Delhi government school teacher. His sister-in-law and mother keep home. Mohit himself has lately got himself employment in the Indian postal department based on the sports quota.

While most career sportsmen begin with a set agenda, Mohit's introduction to rugby came as an accident. During his school days, when he was in class 6 or 7, the weekend meant spending it playing cricket or football with friends, largely as a pretext for going to places in the vicinity.

His elder brother-like personality, Vikas Khatri, an ex-player who had played for India, introduced him to the sport. At first, Mohit and his group of friends took part in training sessions not because of love, but merely to roam around and kill time. They did not even know the game properly—its rules, the format, or destiny. For months, playing became a habit. Soon he started taking part in local tournaments, and their team repeatedly finished between fifth and sixth place, but results did not matter much to Mohit.

How Mohit fell in love with rugby

Things took a turn for the better when the defeats started to hurt him. Realising that they were losing since they were not investing the necessary effort, that is when the zeal for the sport kicked in.

He began serious training, grasping the finesse of the game, and on fitness and discipline. As time flew by, the ranking of the team improved—5th, then 4th, then 3rd, then finally to lifting the trophy. That first gold medal, which he won as a member of the school national team, was the turning point. It instilled in him the importance of hard work and the excitement of being on top of the podium.

From there, the pace was fast-tracked. Mohit became a familiar face in national and club competitions, winning several medals for Haryana, including Gold medal in the 22nd, 23rd, and 25th National games. His club Delhi Hurricanes soon emerged as one of the top contenders in Indian rugby, with Mohit being an integral part. With coach Kuldeep Singh Bisht by his side, Mohit matured as a player.

In May 2024, he was appointed the captain of the Indian rugby squad and took the team to Nepal for the Asian Trophy. It was a very proud moment for him, but it was also the start of something greater—India's first professional rugby league was born.

The announcement of the Rugby Premier League by GMR and Rugby India was a dream come true for Indian players. For Mohit, who had once wondered if rugby had a future in India, the league represented validation. He always hoped that rugby would receive the same treatment as sports like cricket and kabaddi, and the formation of a structured league was proof that change was finally coming.

On becoming the most expensive player in RPL

When the auction was on and the teams were being formed, Mohit got the highest bid. The Bangalore Bravehearts believed in him and saw leadership and potential in him, and Mohit is all set to prove them right. He has praise for his team's coaches and the composition of the squad, saying it's difficult to predict early results with new combinations but that he has complete faith in the vision of the team.

What gets Mohit most excited about RPL is not only his own success, but the effect that the league will have on the sport in India. Competing with and against foreign players—some of whom he had been watching in premier HSBC Sevens competitions—is a priceless learning experience. Indian players, particularly the younger generation, will get direct exposure to international standards. These matches will not only help players improve technically, but also mentally, helping them cope with pressure and be inspired to dream big.

Mohit also credits Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union, for his critical contribution. A key promoter of the RPL, Bose has gone the extra mile to secure international coaches, improved infrastructure, and international exposure for Indian rugby. Mohit is certain that such leadership will further consolidate Rugby India's position globally and pave the way for international training camps and bilateral tournaments.

Being the costliest player in the league, Mohit experiences the pressure but not as much pressure as a motivation. "I can't be laid back now," he explains. "It's not only about money—it's about fulfilling the faith people have reposed in me. This is my opportunity to show that Indian players can compete at the best level."

The league is set to begin in June 2025, and Mohit is ready. Concentrated, humble, and intensely motivated, he is not only a personal success story, but the start of a new era for Indian rugby.