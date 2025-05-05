Dubey, who is an all-rounder and plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, has 127 wickets and 941 runs against his name from 16 T20s, 20 List A and 18 First-Class matches he has played.

His arrival comes in place of Smaran Ravichandran, who was himself a replacement for Adam Zampa last month. Unfortunately, Smaran too has been ruled out due to injury, ending a short but promising stint with SRH.

The Vidarbha batter, regarded as one of India’s most exciting young talents, has made a strong impression in domestic cricket.

In first-class cricket, Smaran averages 64.50 after seven matches, including a double century against Punjab. His white-ball credentials are equally impressive — he amassed 433 runs at an average of 72.16 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, playing a match-winning knock of 101 in the final.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga.