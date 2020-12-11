Mohammed Siraj's spirit of cricket during India's practice match wins internet

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 11, 2020, 05.42 PM(IST)

Mohammed Siraj's spirit of cricket during India's practice match wins internet (Twitter/ @BCCI) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Australia's Test hopeful Cameron Green was struck a fierce blow from the bat of Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj's reaction earned plaudits on social media.

Team India is currently playing a practice Test match against Australia A. However, there was a moment in the match when Siraj's actions won the internet. 

Also read: Rohit Sharma passes fitness test at NCA and will travel to Australia

Australia's Test hopeful Cameron Green was struck a fierce blow from the bat of Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj's reaction earned plaudits on social media.

Green was in his second spell of the tour match against Team India at the Sydney Cricket Ground during which Bumrah's straight drive hit the 21-year-old on the side of the head.

Mohammed Siraj, who was on the non-striker's end, quickly dropped his bat to check on Green, who fell on the pitch after being struck by the ball. Green left the pitch headed towards the dressing room after being looked at the team doctors. 

×

The netizens were pleased by Siraj's gesture and took to social media to praise the player. Siraj avoided running for a single and upheld the 'Spirit of Cricket'.

×
×

As per the latest update, Green has been subbed out of the tour match under the concussion protocol and is replaced by Patrick Rowe.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Dec 11, 2020 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020
NZ
294/6
(84.0 ov)
 VS
WI
Full Scorecard →
Dec 08, 2020 | 3rd T20I
India in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2020
AUS
(20.0 ov) 186/5
VS
IND
174/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia beat India by 12 runs
Full Scorecard →
Dec 03, 2020 | 1st Test
West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020
NZ
(145.0 ov) 519/7 dec
VS
WI
138 fol (64.0 ov)
247 (58.5 ov)
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 134 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App