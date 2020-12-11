Mohammed Siraj's spirit of cricket during India's practice match wins internet

Team India is currently playing a practice Test match against Australia A. However, there was a moment in the match when Siraj's actions won the internet.

Also read: Rohit Sharma passes fitness test at NCA and will travel to Australia

Australia's Test hopeful Cameron Green was struck a fierce blow from the bat of Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj's reaction earned plaudits on social media.

Green was in his second spell of the tour match against Team India at the Sydney Cricket Ground during which Bumrah's straight drive hit the 21-year-old on the side of the head.

Mohammed Siraj, who was on the non-striker's end, quickly dropped his bat to check on Green, who fell on the pitch after being struck by the ball. Green left the pitch headed towards the dressing room after being looked at the team doctors.

#SpiritofCricket



Non-striker batsman Mohd Siraj quickly rushed to check on Cameron Green, who got hit on the head by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive.



📷: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/EfX9aEuu5i — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020 ×

The netizens were pleased by Siraj's gesture and took to social media to praise the player. Siraj avoided running for a single and upheld the 'Spirit of Cricket'.

How is this for sportsmanship? Green cops one in the face, Siraj goes straight to check on him. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSAvIND #AUSAvINDA pic.twitter.com/ivPYyFF4qa — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 11, 2020 ×

As per the latest update, Green has been subbed out of the tour match under the concussion protocol and is replaced by Patrick Rowe.