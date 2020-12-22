Mohammed Shami advised 6 weeks' rest, to fly back to India on Wednesday

In what comes as a huge blow to Indian cricket team, pacer Mohammed Shami, whose bowling hand was fractured during the third day of the Adelaide Test, has been advised six weeks of rest and will be flying back to India on Wednesday.

Shami will have to undergo a brief period of quarantine in India. The 30-year-old was hit by a bouncer from Aussie pacer Pat Cummins and couldn’t pick the bat in pain. However, in the latest development, Shami will not be available for the remainder of the series due to fractured hand and has been advised six weeks of rest.

"Shami has been advised six weeks of rest and he will be leaving for India on Wednesday," a source told IANS.

Shami is likely to be fit by the end of January after undergoing six-week rest period and is expected to be available for India’s full-fledged home series against England, scheduled to start from February 4.

Shami’s injury comes at a wrong time for India with the visitors already missing skipper Virat Kohli from second Test onwards. Shami was one of the heroes for India when they visited Down Under in 2018-19 and ended up clinching the historic series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj or Navdeep Saini are set to replace Shami in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A couple of more changes are expected in the line-up with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul likely to be slotted in for Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant set to replace Wriddhiman Saha. Ravindra Jadeja is also in contention to replace Hanuma Vihar in the playing XI, as per reports.