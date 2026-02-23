/Mohammad Amir’s viral prediction comes true? Yousuf reacts as South Africa crush India in Super 8

Former Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Amir stormed into making headlines after Team India’s shocking 76-run loss against South Africa in their first Super 8 tie in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Feb 22). Entering into the second round of this tournament without losing a game, the co-hosts crashed across departments to concede their first loss in ICC white-ball events since losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final. While this loss has jeopardised their place in the semi-final, even if they win their remaining two matches, Yousuf reacts to India's loss by mocking them.

Taking to his X handle shortly after the Proteas thrashed India in front of over 90,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Yousuf highlighted Amir’s viral prediction of India failing to reach the semis of this 20-team tournament, choosing South Africa and West Indies as his top two teams from this group. Although Indian fans trolled Amir for his viral prediction earlier, Sunday’s result could see it become a reality, should India drop a game in their remaining matches.



Praising Amir for his brilliant prediction while praising his past performances against India at the top level, Yousuf said, “Oye @iamamirofficial, you menace! You tormented #India on the field, and now you’re rattling them from the studio. Let them breathe, they’re already under fire. South Africa, the finalists, have picked up right where they left off last #T20WorldCup. A formidable side! Top order stumbled, but the lower order delivered, and the bowling discipline was exceptional.”

India’s shallow show in Ahmedabad

Although India topped Group A, having beaten the USA, Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands in the league games, their batting never looked convincing, let alone lethal. Starting from the top order, nothing seems to work for the ranked number one T20I batter, Abhishek Sharma, who finally opened his account in this tournament, but failed to leave any mark, as he got out on a 12-ball 15.



Under-fire Tilak Varma also departed on just one, with Ishan Kishan, who fired warning signs with his early exploits in the group stage, failing against the Proteas. The middle order also tried saving India’s grace in the run chase but failed miserably, with Shivam Dube playing a lone hand in helping India cross the 100-run mark.



Chasing for the first time in this tournament, the Indian batting was found wanting, as nothing seemed to click, not even the experiment of playing Washington Sundar ahead of Axar Patel and making him bat up the order.

Team India’s bowling, on the other hand, looked clueless despite a stunning start. Having picked three early wickets inside the Powerplay, they failed to put South Africa on the back foot, with Dewald Brevis and David Miller taking the game away from them. Although a crucial comeback helped them restrict the Proteas under 200, a late blitz from Tristan Stubbs saw them post 187 for seven.

