Moeen Ali recalls Michael Vaughan's controversial 2017 tweet, wants him to combat racism in cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali opened up on Michael Vaughan's tweet from 2017, where he made heads turn, suggesting Moeen to ask young British Muslims if they are terrorists to make society safer. The 36-year-old Moeen opened up for the first time on Vaughan's controversial tweet and termed it 'silly' and 'dumb'. 'It was very silly, dumb really' In a new documentary 'Is Cricket Racist?', which is set to be aired on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom, Moeen was asked by presenter Adil Ray to respond to Vaughan's tweets from 2017 on British Muslims. To this, the current cricketer told, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "It was very silly. dumb really. We need people like him to step up for us. As Muslims, or any other faith really. And just be a bit smarter. I think he has also realised that times are changing and he has to change."

It is to be noted that Vaughan, former England captain-turned-commentator, previously apologised for his tweets during the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) racism hearings held early this year in March. His name was also dragged in the Azeem Rafiq racism case. A lot was said and written about Vaughan using racist language towards Rafiq and other South Asian players in 2009. While he was cleared of making racist comments, Moeen's tweet and others came back to haunt him; presented as evidence against him by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Moeen feels Vaughan has a role to play in combating racism in the gentlemen's game.

Over the years, several instances of racism and discrimination have cropped up, tarnishing the image of the game worldwide. Thus, there is an urgent need for the matter to be addressed by all the cricketing nations in order to create an inclusive environment for one and all irrespective of race, colour, religion, etc.

Meanwhile, Moeen is gearing up for England's fourth and penultimate Ashes Test versus Australia in Manchester, starting on July 19. The veteran came out of Test retirement for this series after Jack Leach's injury and has claimed five scalps so far in two games. Moeen is yet to make a big contribution with the bat.

Australia currently lead the series 2-1 with two more games to go.

