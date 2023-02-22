MMA: Woman who accused Conor McGregor of physical assault, drops the lawsuit

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is as famous for his off-ring shenanigans as he is foe being inside the octagon. The superstar fighter has had many incidents outside the ring which has landed him in the trouble more often than not. In one such incident, the fighter was accused by a woman of physically assaulting her during his birthday part on July 17, 2022. The woman, Samantha Murphy, has, however, dropped the civil action lawsuit, one month after filing them, as per the Irish media outlet Independent.ie. The 34-year-old fighter has strongly denied the allegations when the news of the incident had broken out last year.

Samantha, in her lawsuit, had alleged that McGregor had assaulted her on his yacht during his birthday party celebrations. She had also claimed that the MMC fighter kicked her in the stomach and threatened to drown her as well. As per reports, Murphy had alleged that she was eventually forced to jump overboard and was ultimately rescued by a Red Cross ship. All the allegations have been dropped now. The appeal to terminate the case was filed earlier this week.

Samantha's attorney, Alvaro Blasco informed the media that a notice of discontinuance was filed as per his client's wish to end the case. The development comes on the back of reports which claimed that the victim had asked the High Court to order McGregor to keep the evidence related to the alleged incident, including CCTV footage and videos recorded on phone cameras. The application, however, was yet to be processed by the court.

Some of McGregor's critics, who are closely following the case are relating Samantha's decision to drop the case to an incident in which her vehicle was attempted to be torched. After the torching attempt, an attack on her residence had also taken place.

