MLC 2023: Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch unveil trophy ahead of blockbuster start in US

Major League Cricket (MLC) added another momentous moment to a historic week for cricket in America after unveiling the tournament trophy in Dallas on Wednesday, July 12. The captains of the six MLC teams gathered for photos and a media conference ahead of MLC’s inaugural season, which starts this week. Captains speak during Trophy presentation “We are blown away about the amount of people that turned up for our fan day. Having the opportunity to speak to young cricketers was brilliant. The ability to grow the game in this part of the world and hopefully fast track the next generation of players to become world class players in these facilities is unbelievable. So I think that is our role for us and this competition,” Aaron Finch captain of San Francisco Unicorns said during the trophy presentation.

A photoshoot with the team captains took place at the newly-completed Grand Prairie Stadium, followed by a media conference at Hillwood Corporate Offices in Dallas. MLC co-founders Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan and all six team captains came together to celebrate the future of cricket in the United States ahead of the sold-out inaugural match between the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders this Thursday evening at Grand Prairie Stadium.

The highlight of the event was the grand unveiling of the new MLC Championship Trophy. Designed and produced in America by the renowned Bennett Awards, out of California, the trophy is a stunning embodiment of the modern era of cricket in the United States. Its contemporary design in bronze metal pays homage to the sport's rich heritage while emphasizing the forward-thinking vision of Major League Cricket. The Trophy's dynamic shape captures the spirit of innovation and progress, symbolising the growth and potential of cricket within the American landscape.

ALSO READ | WBBL 2023: MCG, SCG set to host standalone matches in fully-fledged home-and-away format Captains on offer During the media conference all eyes were on the six team captains as they took the stage. Captains in attendance included international stars Kieron Pollard (MI New York), Sunil Narine (Los Angeles Knight Riders), Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Aaron Finch (San Francisco Unicorns), Wayne Parnell (Seattle Orcas) and Moises Henriques (Washington Freedom). The captains engaged in a session with the media in attendance – their first collective media presence since arriving in the Lone Star State.

“From an MI Perspective, we look at new talent and are able to scout those international players and when we look at it and go around the world in each tournament, the most important people are the domestic talent,” Kieron Pollard, MI New York captain said.

