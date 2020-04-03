Milan star Lukaku lashes out at Serie A officials for continuing league despite COVID-19 scare

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has hit out at Serie A officials for letting the league continue despite a player being diagnosed of the coronavirus.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first player in Serie A to be tested positive for coronavirus pandemic. But Rugani had played a match with Inter on March 8 behind closed doors.

Lukaku had an interview with Thierry Henry via Puma's Instagram where he lashed out by saying: "Health comes first. Why should we play if there are people in the world who are risking their lives?"

"Why was it only necessary for a player to test positive in order for football to stop? It's not normal.

"I will admit that I do miss football, but now the most important thing is people's health. Everything else comes secondary to that."

Italy has been the worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus outbreak. Over 30,098 people in Europe have now died - with Italy, France, and Spain adding most numbers to this toll.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all the sporting seasons across the globe to come to halt.

Serie A was a part of the decision where all sporting activities were suspended until April 3 due to the on-going global coronavirus pandemic.