'Mike Hesson called me': IPL 2021's highest wicket-taker Harshal Patel reveals why RCB did not retain him

All eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) sides revealed the final list of players they have retained in November last year ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. While the eight old teams were given a maximum of four retentions each, the two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow can pick a maximum of three players from the pool of non-retained ones.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained only three players ahead of the mega auction as they decided to keep Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj while letting go of the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal and Harshal Patel among others. It came as a surprise to many when RCB did not retain Harshal, who was the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2021.

The Indian pacer had set the season on fire with his heroics with the ball as he played an instrumental role in helping RCB reach the playoffs. Harshal delivered consistently with the ball and picked up 32 wickets for RCB in just 15 matches to finish as the highest wicket-taker of the season.

However, he was surprisingly released by RCB. The fast bowler recently opened up on the snub and himself answered the big question - why he was released by RCB despite his heroics in IPL 2021. Harshal revealed he got a call from RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson, who told him he was not picked due to purse management.

“When I was not retained, Mike Hesson (RCB’s Director of Cricket) called me and said, that it was mainly purse management,” Harshal was quoted as saying by Crictracker.

The Indian pacer is keen to play for RCB against and rejoin the side if given a chance. He revealed he has not recieved any approaches from any franchise yet about joining them ahead of the mega auction and would love to make a comeback to RCB for IPL 2022.

“They would obviously love to have me back in the team and I too would obviously would love to go back and play for the team because RCB and this season (2021) changed my entire career and my entire life. However, in terms of auction, I haven’t heard from any franchises yet,” Harshal added.

Harshal is likely to fetch a decent amount at the IPL 2022 mega auction as he will be in demanamong several franchises after his brilliant run in IPL 2021.