MI vs RR, IPL 2021: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report, Delhi weather forecast, Head-to-head stats - All you need to know

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League. The match will be the first match of double-header Thursday and will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IN PICS: IPL 2021: AB de Villiers enters the 5,000 runs club; joins the elite list

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering two consecutive losses. Rohit Sharma and Co. sit at the fourth spot with two wins and three losses. The batting lineup has lacked the firepower to set or chase good totals.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are having a poor season too. Despite a win in the last match, the Royals are in the seventh spot with two wins out of five matches played. Sanju Samson's consistency is vital for their team.

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS:

Both teams are evenly matched in terms of head-to-head stats. (11-11) However, Rajasthan have had more wins over in Mumbai in the last five matches.

PITCH CONDITION:

The pitch conditions in Delhi will be on the slow side with spinners playing a vital role for their teams. Chennai and Hyderabad both have some of the best spinners in the team to play a crucial role.

WEATHER PREDICTIONS:

A hot and humid day for Delhi as the temperature will go as high as 41-degree Celsius and the lowest being 26-degree Celsius with humidity of 13%. The skies will be partially clouded, however, no signs of rain.