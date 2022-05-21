MI vs DC, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash?

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: May 21, 2022, 04:17 PM(IST)

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash. | Photo - IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in their final league game of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (May 22). Here is our prediction for the game.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have their fate in their own hands as they lock horns with struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) in their final league game of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (May 21). DC have 14 points from 13 matches so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and a win against Mumbai Indians will confirm their berth in the playoffs.

While Mumbai Indians have already been knocked out of the tournament and would be hoping to finish the season on a high with a win in their final game, Delhi Capitals have all to play for. However, five-time champions MI can stop DC's bid for winning their maiden IPL crown this season.

Delhi Capitals will be heading into the game on a confident note having defeated Punjab Kings in their last encounter. While Mitchell Marsh has been in terrific form with the bat, David Warner continues to fire at the top for DC. Skipper Rishabh Pant has had his ups and downs but will be hoping to take his side over the line with the bat tonight.

DC's bowling attack has also been far from consistent this season. However, Shardul Thakur's four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in their last game will inspire confidence in the Pant-led side. DC will also hope for the likes of Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed to step up in the Powerplay and the death overs to ensure MI batters are restricted cheaply.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will look to continue giving chances to the youngsters in the team in order to look forward to the next season. MI might hand a much-awaited debut to Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar in the game against Delhi Capitals tonight as they hope to finish the season on a high.

DC vs MI, IPL 2022 prediction:

With a place in the playoffs on the line, Delhi Capitals have everything to play for and will be looking to give their all against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Rishabh Pant & Co. are expected to come out on top considering they have the momentum and motivation on their side.

 

