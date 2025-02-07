MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final, Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Sunrisers Eastern Cape will look to defend their title as they take on Rashid Khan's MI Cape Town in the final of the SA20 on Saturday (Feb 8). The contest will be played at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg as both teams target glory in the premier competition. Ahead of the SA20 final between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

Where to watch the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match on TV?

The MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match will be telecast on the Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final Live Streaming online on OTT?

The MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

When is the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match?

The MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match will be played on Saturday (Feb 8).

Which stadium will host the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match?

The MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

What time will the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match start?

The MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match will start at 9:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time) on Saturday (Feb 8) with the toss taking place at 8:30 PM (5:00 PM local time).

Squads

MI Cape Town: Chris Benjamin, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, Thomas Kaber, Rashid Khan (c), George Linde, Tristan Luus, Azmatullah Omarzai, Dane Piedt, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen, Sediqullah Atal, Matthew Potts.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Tom Abell, Okuhle Cele, David Bedingham, Ottneil Baartman, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram (c), Craig Overton, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Roelof van der Merwe, Tony de Zorzi.