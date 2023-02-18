MI 2023 IPL full schedule: Check Mumbai Indians fixture, date, time, venues, captain & full squad

MI 2023 IPL full schedule: Mumbai Indians (MI) will be playing its first match of the IPL season 2023 on April 2 against the Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), as per IPL 2023 schedule released by BCCI on Friday, February 17. The five-time champion Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, had a miserable season last year, when it finished in the last position in the league stage matches. The team will be hoping to get the momentum back as its squad this year looks all decked-up! Mumbai Indians is placed in the group A of IPL 2023, along with other IPL teams including Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Here is the MI 2023 full schedule; with fixture, date, time and venue of all matches of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 11, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 22, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 3, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 12, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 16, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)

Mumbai Indians (MI) full squad for IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

Captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful captains of the IPL history, will be leading Mumbai Indians this year as well. He has been leading the team since 2013 after replacing Australian legendary player Ricky Ponting.

When will Mumbai Indians play its first match of IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians will play its first match of IPL 2023 on April 2 against RCB.

Where will Mumbai Indians’ first match of IPL 2023 be played?

Mumbai Indians’ first match of IPL 2023 will be played in Bengaluru.

Who will be Mumbai Indians’ captain during IPL 2023?

Rohit Sharma will lead the Mumbai Indians camp during IPL 2023.

