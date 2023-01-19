Messi vs Ronaldo match preview: PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI preview, prediction, lineups, match timing

Messi vs Ronaldo Friendly Match: The most anticipated friendly match between two GOATs, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to be played today, 19 January. The GOATs will lock horns today at 10:30 am IST and 12:00 ET in the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi will be playing in the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) FC with other football pros like Neymar, Mbappe and Hakimi. Cristiano Ronaldo will be making his debut with his new FC Al Nassr. The Al Nassr and Al Hilal will be playing together in the team called, Saudi All-Star XI or Riyadh Season Team. For this match, the stadium will be packed with spectators and all eyes will be on Messi and Ronaldo's friendly encounter.

Messi vs Ronaldo- PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI match form:

Ronaldo will have satisfactory company in his new FC Riyadh All-Star XI. The Portuguese's Al Nassr side is at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings with 30 points to their name from 13 games this term. While Al Hilal, the defending champions are also just one point behind in second with 29. On the other side, PSG will see the reunion of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar trifecta which will make them a force to reckon with.

Messi vs Ronaldo- PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI predicted lineup:

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Saudi All-Star XI: Al-Owais, Abdulhamid, Gonzalez, Hyun-soo, Konan, Cuellar, Al-Faraj, Talisca, Carillo, Ighalo, Ronaldo

Messi vs Ronaldo- PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI match prediction:

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is predicted to win today's match.

When and how to watch the Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match? Date

Messi vs Ronaldo Match Date: The friendly game is scheduled for Thursday, 19 January, at 12:00 ET and 10:30 pm IST. It will begin at 20:00 local time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What is the venue of the Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match? Venue

Messi vs Ronaldo: The match will be played in Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium, which recently hosted the Spanish Super Cup.

Where to watch the Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match? Live Streaming