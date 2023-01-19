Messi vs Ronaldo match live streaming on YouTube: Check how to watch PSG vs Saudi All-star XI match for free

Messi vs Ronaldo match livestream for free on YouTube: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of the finest players in the contemporary age of football, are poised to rekindle their ten-year-old rivalry on Thursday in an exhibition game. Messi is ready to lead Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi All-Star XI (Riyadh XI) at the King Fahd International Stadium. This comes after Messi and Argentina’s recent victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Following his bittersweet second stint at Manchester United, Ronaldo has just joined Al-Nassr. Nicknamed "CR7," Ronaldo will captain the Saudi All-Star XI in an intense friendly encounter against Messi's PSG on Thursday. The Saudi All-Star XI team that Ronaldo will captain will include a variety of stars from clubs including Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. If you want to know how one can follow live updates of the Messi vs Ronaldo match on YouTube for free, keep reading the article.

When and where to watch Messi vs Ronaldo match livestream on YouTube for free?

Messi vs Ronaldo match will be livestreamed on Youtube for free on PSG’s official YouTube channel. Along with YouTube, the Messi vs Ronaldo match will also be livestreamed on PSG’s twitch channel and Facebook page. The match starts at 10:30 PM IST.

When will Messi vs Ronaldo match take place?

The Messi vs Ronaldo match will take place on Thursday, January 19.

What time will Messi vs Ronaldo match take place?

The Messi vs Ronaldo match starts at 10:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Which TV channel will broadcast Messi vs Ronaldo match in India?