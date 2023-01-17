Messi vs Ronaldo Match Date: check PSG vs Saudi friendly match time, venue, H2H, Live streaming & Telecast

Messi vs Ronaldo Match Date: Watching Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing against each other is one of the dream encounters all football fans look forward to. And this dream of many is all set to come true. The star-studded French club, Paris Saint-Germanin FC and the Saudi Arabia-based club, Al Nassar will play head-to-head in a friendly match. The Paris club have Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Hakimi and on the other side, the Saudi Arabia club has Ronaldo on their side.

Messi vs Ronaldo Match Date: A grand welcome of the two football GOATs

Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup-winning captain, was greeted like a king earlier this month in Paris. When Messi returned to the Parc des Princes stadium for training, his PSG teammates and support staff greeted him with a guard of honour. Following the guard of honour, PSG advisor Luis Campos presented an award plaque to Argentina's star.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, referred to himself as a "unique player" and claimed that his career was not over as he was greeted with thunderous applause at his new club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo was greeted with loud cheers and fireworks on 3 January at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh. Now, both celebrated football stars are all set to play against each other in PSG's 2023 Qatar tour. Earlier, PSG was supposed to play the Saudi club as part of their January 2022 tour, but they had to cancel due to Covid-19. Because it was a contractual obligation, it was postponed but not cancelled.

The French champions will face a team of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal, a Saudi All-Star XI known officially as the Riyadh Season Team, in the match. This will be Cristiano Ronaldo's first club match since leaving Manchester United and signing with his new club.

When and how to watch the Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match? Date

Messi vs Ronaldo Match Date: The friendly game is scheduled for Thursday, 19 January, at 12:00 ET and 10:30 pm IST. It will begin at 20:00 local time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What is the venue of the Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match? Venue

Messi vs Ronaldo: The match will be played in Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium, which recently hosted the Spanish Super Cup.

Where to watch the Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match? Live Streaming