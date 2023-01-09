Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule: Venue, Dates, India Time, Live Streaming, Tickets all you need to know

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule: The Men's Hockey World Cup for 2023 will be the 15th edition of the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup. This World Cup is organised after every four years for men's national field hockey games under the aegis of the International Hockey Federation. This sports event will be held in Odisha, India from 13 January to 29 January 2023. A total of 16 teams will be competing with each other for the prestigious title of World Cup in field hockey.

The host country for the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup was announced in November 2019, and India was confirmed to host the tournament in January 2023. Apart from India, Belgium and Malaysia also proposed their bids to host the 2023 World Cup. After the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics, the quota of places available through continental championships including the World Cup hosts was increased from six to sixteen.

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Venue

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held in the Indian state of Odisha. The matches will be held at two stadiums, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The total capacity of the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium is 20,000 which makes it the largest all-seater field hockey stadium in the world. Apart from the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, the stadium will also host the 2023 Men's FIG Pro League.

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Timing and Live streaming

The matches between the 16 teams will be played at different times 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Indian Standard Time (IST). All the matches can be watched on StarSports with live streaming also available on Disney Hotstar.

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 list of Umpires

FIH announced the appointment of 18 umpires for this particular tournament who will be guiding different matches.



Rawi Anbananthan (MAS)

Martin Madden (SCO)

Jakub Mejzlík (CZE)

Germán Montes de Oca (ARG)

Raghu Prasad (IND)

Sean Rapaport (RSA)

Steve Rodgers (AUS)

Javed Shaikh (IND)

David Tomlinson (NZL)

Dan Barstow (ENG)

Christian Blasch (GER)

Federico García (URU)

Gareth Greenfield (NZL)

Marcin Grochal (POL)

Ben Göntgen (GER)

Eric Koh (MAS)

Lim Hong Zhen (SGP)

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 teams and pools

A total of 16 teams will be competing with each other at the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, England, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, and Wales. All the teams are divided into four pool sets and will be competing with each other within the pools and then outside the pool.

Here is the pool set of the tournament matches:

Pool A

Argentina, Australia, France, South Africa

Pool B

Belgium, Germany, Japan, Korea

Pool C

Chile, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand

Pool D

England, India, Spain, Wales

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule

The following is the schedule for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. Though this schedule is subject to FIH as any match can be re-scheduled depending upon the completion of the pool matches, cross-overs and quarter-finals. The World Ranking will be based on FIH World Ranking at midnight (GMT) on the final day of qualifiers.

Match Between Match Date Match Day Match Timings (Local) Argentina v/s South Africa 13th January 2023 Friday 13:00 Australia v/s France 13th January 2023 Friday 15:00 England v/s Wales 13th January 2023 Friday 17:00 India v/s Spain 13th January 2023 Friday 19:00 New Zealand v/s Chile 14th January 2023 Saturday 13:00 Netherlands v/s Malaysia 14th January 2023 Saturday 15:00 Belgium v/s Korea 14th January 2023 Saturday 17:00 Germany v/s Japan 14th January 2023 Saturday 19:00 Spain v/s Wales 15th January 2023 Sunday 17:00 England v/s India 15th January 2023 Sunday 19:00 Malaysia v/s Chile 16th January 2023 Monday 13:00 New Zealand v/s Netherlands 16th January 2023 Monday 15:00 France v/s South Africa 16th January 2023 Monday 17:00 Argentina v/s Australia 16th January 2023 Monday 19:00 Korea v/s Japan 17th January 2023 Tuesday 17:00 Germany v/s Belgium 17th January 2023 Tuesday 19:00 Malaysia v/s New Zealand 19th January 2023 Thursday 13:00 Netherlands v/s Chile 19th January 2023 Thursday 15:00 Spain v/s England 19th January 2023 Thursday 17:00 India v/s Wales 19th January 2023 Thursday 19:00 Australia v/s South Africa 20th January 2023 Friday 13:00 France v/s Argentina 20th January 2023 Friday 15:00 Belgium v/s Japan 20th January 2023 Friday 17:00 Korea v/s Germany 20th January 2023 Friday 19:00 2nd Pool C v/s 3rd Pool D 22nd January 2023 Sunday 16:30 2nd Pool D v/s 3rd Pool C 22nd January 2023 Sunday 19:00 2nd Pool A v/s 3rd Pool B 23rd January 2023 Monday 16:30 2nd Pool B v/s 3rd Pool A 23rd January 2023 Monday 19:00 1st Pool A v/s Winner 25 24th January 2023 Tuesday 16:30 1st Pool B v/s Winner 26 24th January 2023 Tuesday 19:00 1st Pool C v/s Winner 27 25th January 2023 Wednesday 16:30 1st Pool D v/s Winner 28 25th January 2023 Wednesday 19:00 4th Pool A v/s Loser 25 26th January 2023 Thursday 11:30 4th Pool B v/s Loser 26 26th January 2023 Thursday 14:00 4th Pool C v/s Loser 27 26th January 2023 Thursday 16:30 4th Pool D v/s Loser 28 26th January 2023 Thursday 19:00 Winner 29 v/s Winner 32 27th January 2023 Friday 16:30 Winner 30 v/s Winner 31 27th January 2023 Friday 19:00 Loser 33 v/s Loser 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 11:30 Loser 33 v/s Loser 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 14:00 Winner 33 v/s Winner 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 16:30 Winner 33 v/s Winner 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 19:00 Loser 37 v/s Loser 38 29th January 2023 Sunday 16:30 Winner 37 v/s Winner 38 29th January 2023 Sunday 19:00

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Teams and Full Squads

Argentina:

Juan Catan, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Klein Zwitserland, Maico Casella, Martín Ferreiro, Germany Crefelder, Lucas Toscani, Uhlenhorst Mülheim, Lucas Vila, Banco Provincia, Nicolás Della Torre, Nicolás Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Banco Provincia, Tomas Domene, Matías Rey, San Fernando, Agustín Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustín Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso, Agustín Machelett, Bautista Capurro

Australia:

Andrew Charter, Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Joshua Beltz, Matthew Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Brand, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Jacob Anderson, Dylan Martin

Belgium:

Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns

Chile:

Araya Augustin, Amroso Augustin, Juan Purcel, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernanado Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, William Enos, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra

England:

Ames David, Albery James, Ansell Liam, Bandurack Nick, Calnan Will, Condon David, Goodfield David, Martin Harry, Mazarelo James, Park Nick, Payne Ollie, Roper Phil, Rushmere Stuart, Sanford Liam, Sorsby Tom, Wallace Zach, Waller Jack, Ward Sam, Creed Brendan, Sloan Ian

France:

Arthur Thieffry, Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon, Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (Captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud, Corentin Sellier, Timothée Clément

Germany:

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg, Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann

India:

PR Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

Japan:

Yamasaki Koji, Yamada Shota, Kawamura Yusuke, Kawahara Yamato, Tanaka Seren, Fukuda Kentaro, Takade Taiki, Niwa Takuma, Nagai Yuma, Fujishima Raiki, Nagayoshi Ken, Saito Hiro, Kato Ryosei, Ooka Ryoma, Ohashi Masaki, Tanaka Kaito, Kuroda Kisho, Ochiai Hiromasa, Kobayashi Masato, Yoshikawa Takashi

Korea:

Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Jun-woo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung

Malaysia:

Albert Adrian, Ashari Firhan, Azahar Amirul, Hamsani Ashran, Hasan Azuan, Hassan Najib, Jali Faiz, Jalil Marhan, Jazlan Najmi, Mizun Zul Pidaus. Othman Hafizuddin, Rahim Razie, Rosli Ramadan, Saabah Shahril, Saari Faizal, Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, Silverius Shello, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Tengku Tengku, Muhamad Aminudin

Netherlands:

Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (Captain), Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder, Jasper Brinkman, Dennis Warmerdam

New Zealand:

Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison, Connor Greentree, David Brydon

South Africa:

Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayana Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Jean Bouin, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Almere, Samkelo Mvimbi, Jean Bouin, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok

Spain:

Alvaro Iglesias, Borja Lacalle,Cesar Curiel, Xavier Gispert,Enrique Gonzalez Castejon,Gerard Clapes,Ignacia Rodrigues, Joaquin Menini, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Marc Reyne, Marc Vizcaino, Mario Garin, Pau Cunill, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pere Amat, Rafael Villalonga

Wales:

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Ticket Information

Tickets will be available through Paytm Insider.

Please keep in mind that you must exchange your ticket confirmation for a physical ticket at the tournament box office, which is located at each stadium. Keep in mind that the requirements for booking online tickets for international users are the same. It should also be noted that a single user can only buy two tickets. Please request adjacent seats during the ticket redemption process if you want to sit with your friends and colleagues.

Ticket Prices:

Tickets for India Matches

Rs 500 for the West Stands

Rs 400 for the East Stands

Rs 200 for the North and South Stands

Tickets for non-India matches

Rs 500 for the West Stands

Rs 200 for the East Stands

Rs 100 for the North and South Stands

The following items are required to book the ticket

Mobile Number

Email Address

Photo ID

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Trivia

1. Men’s Hockey World Cup tournament winners: Pakistan has won the maximum number of World Cups in field hockey. Here is the list of all the tournament winners of the Men's Hockey World Cup-n

PAKISTAN - 1994, 1981, 1978, 1971

NETHERLANDS - 1998, 1990, 1973

AUSTRALIA - 2014, 2010, 1986

GERMANY - 2006, 2002

INDIA - 1975

BELGIUM - 2018

2. Total number of goals in the World Cup till now: A total of 2433 goals have been scored till now in all the tournaments of the Men's Hockey World Cup.

3. Hockey World Cup team stats: Australia has the highest win percentage in World Cup tournaments and also has the title for scoring the most number of goals in the tournament, i.e. 305 goals. Netherlands and India have played the most number of matches in the Hockey World Cup tournament, with the Netherlands playing 100 matches and India playing 95 matches till now.



