/Meet the Tennis player whose net worth beats Djokovic, Nadal and Federer together

Wimbledon, the world's most prestigious and oldest grand slam, is underway, but one player is making dual headlines first for her strong gameplay and then for her jaw-dropping net worth. Emma Navarro (Wimbledon seed 10), a 24-year-old American player, has stormed into the third round of ladies' singles with two impressive wins. She started her campaign by taking down two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1 and followed it up with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over Veronika Kudermetova.

But what has grabbed attention is not just her victory, but it’s her bank balance

But while her tennis has impressed fans and pundits, it’s Emma’s off-court story that’s attracted more eyeballs. The New York-born player comes from a very wealthy family: she’s the daughter of billionaire businessman Ben Navarro, who owns Sherman Financial Group and Credit One Bank. With an estimated inheritance of over $4.1 billion (according to Forbes), Emma is said to be wealthier than tennis stalwarts like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic combined.

Despite being one of the richest players in the game, Emma is fully focused on her game. She’s already won over 220 matches on the WTA Tour and has two titles to her name: the 2025 Merida Open and the 2024 Hobart International. Last year, she reached the US Open semi-finals and Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Emma is known for her calm nature, smart gameplay and solid groundstrokes. She plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand and has earned nearly $5 million in prize money at SW19 so far. In the third round, she’s set to face the winner of Barbora Krejcikova vs Caroline Dolehide.