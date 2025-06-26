/Meet Mohit Ahlawat, India batter, who scored 300 off 72 balls in a T20 match with 39 sixes and 14 fours

In a stunning performance in 2017, Delhi cricketer Mohit Ahlawat shocked everyone by scoring an unbeaten 300 runs from just 72 balls during a local T20 match. He smashed 39 sixes and 14 fours in his innings. Ahlawat played for Maavi XI against Friends XI in the Friends Premier League at Lalita Park, New Delhi. Thanks to his explosive batting that his team scored a massive 416 runs for the loss of just two wickets in 20 overs and later they went on to win the game by a huge margin of 216 runs.

Mohit Ahlawat, a wicketkeeper-batsman had earlier represented Delhi in first-class cricket in 2015. In those three matches against Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Haryana he scored only five runs in total with a top score of four.

As per reports, he was on 250 runs by the end of the 18th over and then he scored 50 runs in the last two overs, including 34 runs in the final over with five sixes in a row to finish the innings.

This incredible knock made Ahlawat the first cricketer ever to hit a triple century in a T20 match at any level of the game.

In recognized T20 cricket, West Indies Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest score in T20 cricket with 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the IPL in 2013.

In international T20s, Australia’s Aaron Finch holds the record for top score with 156 against England in 2013.



Most runs in an innings in T20s

Chris Gayle (RCB) - 175* runs vs Pune Warriors, IPL 2013

Aaron Finch (AUS) - 172 runs vs Zimbabwe, 2018

Hamilton Masakadza (Mountaineers) - 162* runs vs Eagles, 2016

Most runs in an innings in T20Is