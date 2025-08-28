Medvedev fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct at US Open 2025 - What really happened?

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has been fined $42,500 for his outburst at the chair umpire during his first round loss at the US Open 2025. The Russian is having a nightmare year at the grand slams with three first round exists including at the Flushing Meadows and one in second round at Australian Open. Medvedev not only had an animated argument during his first round match against Benjamin Bonzi but broke his racket as well after losing the five setter 3-6, 5-7, 7(7)-6(5), 6-0, 4-6 on Sunday (Aug 24) - the opening day of the year's last major.

Why was Medvedev fined at US Open and how much?

Medvedev has been fined $30,000 for unsportmanlike conduct and $12,500 for racket tantrum - this amounts of $42,500 - roughly 40 per cent of his $110,000 earnings for featuring in the first round of the major.

The drama ensued when a cameraman came on court as Bonzi was getting ready for second serve, which he was doing for the match. The chair umpire Greg Allensworth, after the interruption, put Bonzi back on the first serve which didn't go down well with the 29-year-old Russian.

“He wants to go home, guys, he doesn’t like it here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev reportedly shouted at the umpire. The Russian also tried to instigate the matter by yelling “What did Reilly Opelka say?” in reference to the US player's call to suspended the official in a difference drama which happened at Dallas Open.

Why did Medvedev lose his cool?

The Russian is a grand slam winner - 2021 US Open - and his current form may have something to do with it. Medvedev hasn't been able to reach a grand slam final since Australia Open 2024 and this year has been really tough for him.