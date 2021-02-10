'Meant everything to me': Jurgen Klopp pays emotional tribute to mother after her death

Jurgen Klopp's mother Elisabeth breathed her last at the age of 81 on Wednesday. The Liverpool manager will be unable to attend his mother's funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel in Germany but Klopp paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother after her demise.

Klopp said that "she meant everything" to him and is keen to hold a "wonderful" memorial to celebrate her mother Elisabeth's life when the situation surrounding the coronavirus allows.

But Klopp maintains he is keen to hold a "wonderful, fitting" memorial to celebrate her life when the circumstances allow.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich CEO's 'Messi of Africa' praise for Mohamed Salah fuels transfer speculation

"She meant everything to me. She was a proper mum in the best sense of the word," Klopp told German newspaper Schwarzwaelder Bote.

"As a believer in Christ, I know that she is now in a better place. Owing to these terrible times, I can’t be at the funeral, [but] as soon as circumstances allow, we’ll hold a wonderful, fitting memorial for her.”

Elisabeth married Klopp's father Norbert in the year 1960. The couple have three children – Stefanie, Isolde and Jurgen. Klopp's father Norbert passed away in 2000 at the age of 66 with the Red manager having earlier revealed that he regrets his father not witnessing his success as a top coach in the footballing world.

ALSO READ: Atletico Madrid v Chelsea Champions League match moved to Bucharest: UEFA

Meanwhile, Liverpool will next face Leicester City at the Kings Power Stadium on February 13 and the Reds would be looking to get back to winning ways as a fitting tribute to Klopp's mother Elisabeth.

Liverpool are going through a two-match losing streak with both the defeats coming at the Anfield - against Manchester City, and Brighton & Hove Albion.