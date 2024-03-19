Premier League giants Manchester United are set for a summer overhaul as they try to revamp their squad for next season. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner of Manchester United is all set to splash the cash in the market with big-name players available. Being one of the biggest clubs in the world and posing financial power, United are linked with Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Both that link was weaved off by Ratcliffe as he opened up on the transfer policy which could see United land other targets. According to Ratcliffe, he would rather find the next Mbappe than spend on the Frenchman.

Ratcliffe opens up on Mbappe's transfer

"I'd rather find the next Mbappe than spend a fortune trying to buy success," Ratcliffe told The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club Podcast. "It's not that clever, is it, buying Mbappe, in a way?

"Anyone could figure that one out. Much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or Jude Bellingham or the next Roy Keane."

"It's not where our focus is, the solution isn't spending a lot of money on a couple of great players. They've done that over the last 10 years.”

United’s summer rebuilding is already on the way as they have Sir Dave Brailsford in charge of overseeing the creation of the new-look football operation at Old Trafford and has already brought in Omar Berrada from Man City to become the club's chief executive.

"The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes who are managing and organising the club and make sure we get recruitment right. It's such a vital part of running a football club today, finding new players,” Ratcliffe added.

United’s quest for silverware