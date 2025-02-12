Manchester United are set for another round of layoffs as the cost-cutting measures tighten under the reign of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. According to media reports, United will lay off around 100 more employees having previously axed 250 employees in 2024. The cost-cutting measures are implemented to free up cash for United in the transfer market as they also battle the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

United to layoff another 100 employees

"Ultimately, football is a business but there are hundreds of people who work tirelessly behind the scenes who contribute to any club's success,” a source exclusively told The Sun.

"Morale is already on the floor after last year's job losses. This will come as another big blow."

In 2024, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group Limited acquired a minority stake in Manchester United and have been in charge of the football side of things. The club has lost a significant amount of cash through their poor transfer deals in recent years, meaning sustainable measures were necessary for the club to move in the right direction.

In July around 250 employees were made redundant from a workforce of 1150 people as they continued to balance the account sheets. The club has lost around £300mn ($373mn) across the past three years as they now look to avoid PSR charges.

The situation is not helped by the on-field performances as the club is on course for its worst season in the Premier League era. United currently sit 13th in the table with 29 points from 24 matches and have already lost 11 matches so far in the season. The club was knocked out of the League Cup by Spurs while they narrowly won against Leicester City in the FA Cup over the weekend.

Their best run has come in the Europa League where Ruben Amorim’s side finished third and is one of the favourites to win the competition.