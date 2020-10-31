Manchester United forwards can be real threat this season: Mikel Arteta

Manchester United forwards will be a real threat in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 season, according to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as the Gunners gear up to face the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Manchester United troika Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood combined for 62 goals in all competition last season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer powering their attack by signing Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani during the transfer window.

With the likes of Daniel James and Odion Ighalo also in the ranks, Arteta said United can be flexible with their style of play.

"They create really good relationships and they're all very different. They glide together, have a really good understanding and chemistry on the pitch. You can see that," Arteta told Arsenal's website here.

“Since the lockdown, Ole has managed to improve that a lot and you can see that at the end of (last) season, the amount of goals and types of goals they were scoring. They’re a threat.

“They can play two or three different formations... they’ve been changing some things because of the opponents, because of the quality of players they have and sometimes to change the game in certain moments.

“We have to be prepared for that because they have that adaptability, they have a big squad and up front they have a lot of options to do different things.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League home matches against Arsenal.

“I want to believe we’re getting closer to getting the win there,” Arteta added.

“For sure our mindset is going to be to go there and win. That’s the approach we’re going to have and the gameplay we’re going to put in place.”

While United are 15th in the standings, Arsenal are placed 11th in the points table.

