Manchester United confirm signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract, release statement

Premier League club Manchester United has completed the signing of star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday (August 31) for his second spell at Old Trafford.

The club informed that they have signed Ronaldo from Juventus on a two-year deal with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance," United said in a statement.

As quoted by the official Man Utd site, the Portuguese forward said, "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday."

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead," he added.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person."

"I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started," Ole further added.