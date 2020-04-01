Manchester United ask for de Ligt and money in exchange for Paul Pogba

Manchester United are eyeing a swap deal for Paul Pogba with Juventus. The 27-year-old is planning to move out from Old Trafford, but the Red Devils denied his move to Real Madrid last summer.

Pogba is currently valued at £120 million and has a wage close to £300,000-per-week.

Juventus has asked for Pogba but the Solskjaer side wants to include Matthijs de Ligt and money in the deal.

For Pogba to play for his ex Milan club, they will have to add de Ligt who is valued at £85 million and will have to pay £20-30 million as an extra money to seal the deal.

Matthis de Ligt was an exciting prospect for Manchester United and they wanted to buy him but they did not and instead, the player decided to make a move to Turin.

Respective leagues of the clubs have come to a halt due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Italy has been the worst-hit nation in the world.