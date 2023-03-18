Manchester City vs Burnley FA Cup quarter-final: Check date, time, venue, playing XI & livestreaming details

Manchester City vs Burnley FA Cup quarter-final: Manchester City will host Burnley in the FA Cup today, and the match promises to be an interesting challenge for both sides. City, managed by Pep Guardiola, are the favourites to win the competition but will face a Burnley side led by their former captain, Vincent Kompany.

Under Kompany's leadership, Burnley has undergone a stunning transformation and is now on course for a quick return to the Premier League after their relegation last season. They are almost unrecognizable from the team that went down and approach this meeting full of confidence.

However, Manchester City is also in good form, having demolished RB Leipzig in the Champions League during the week. They are still in the running for a possible treble this season, aiming to chase down Arsenal in the league, win the FA Cup, and try their luck in the UEFA Champions League.

The game against Leipzig showed that City might have hit the kind of ruthless form needed to become improbable treble winners. Erling Haaland was the star of the show in midweek, hitting five goals against Leipzig. Manchester City will now face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the tournament. But before that, they have to pass the test against Burnley at the Etihad.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will return to familiar territory at the Etihad, where he spent most of his career and won multiple trophies. However, he will not see this as a reunion but rather a big test for his side vying for a quick return to the Premier League.

Kompany has surprised many by transforming Burnley into a free-flowing attack-minded side this season after years under Sean Dyche, forging a reputation for a battle-hard, defensive unit of a team.

Manchester City vs Burnley match details

The FA cup quarter-final match between Manchester City and Burnley will be played on Saturday, March 18. The match will be played at 5:45 PM GMT. The venue of the match is Etihad Stadium in Manchester. This match will be live-streamed by BBC iplayer in UK.

Prediction: Manchester City to win the match 3-1.

Manchester City vs Burnley match live-streaming details

The match will be shown on BBC One in the UK on free-to-air television beginning at 5.25 p.m.

Live stream: A live feed will be available on mobile devices, laptops, gaming consoles, and other devices on the BBC Sport website or BBC iPlayer.

Predicted playing XI

Manchester City playing XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Silva, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden