/Manchester City legend Bernardo Silva on club’s legacy: ‘Time for new generation to shine’

Manchester City legend and club captain Bernardo Silva believes that the time has come for the new generation of players to carry the champion side’s legacy forward. The 31-year-old midfielder will leave the club at the end of the season, having tasted tremendous success at the Etihad during his nine-year spell with Manchester City. Tuesday’s draw (1-1) at Bournemouth ended City’s chance of becoming the first-ever Premier League club to win five successive seasons, with Arsenal clinching the crown for the first time in 22 years.

During a farewell interview with the club’s website, Silva, who will next feature in the FIFA World Cup in North America, thanked his outgoing club manager Pep Guardiola, adding that with the squad he had, City should have won more Champions League titles.



"It's never enough, but I feel that we won a lot, our generation," said Silva. "I feel that also it's time for these young guys to have their moment.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

"And for me personally, it's an opportunity to go a bit closer to my family... Even though I love the football club and I loved the nine years here, I feel it's the right moment for me to have a new challenge in my life -- it's going to be good."

The Portugal midfielder has made 459 appearances for City in total, scoring 76 goals, since joining from Monaco in 2017. He has won 15 major trophies with the club, including four successive Premier League titles from 2021-2024, the treble featuring the Champions League in 2023 and all four domestic trophies in the 2018/19 season.



"Even though the Champions League adds something special to it, to win a domestic quadruple was really tough, especially against that Liverpool team," said Silva. "But, if I have to choose one, I think the treble because the Champions League for this club -- the only one that we won, it edges it a little bit."

WATCH -

Widespread reports have said that Guardiola will stand down after City's final game at home to Aston Villa on Sunday. Silva said Guardiola had been his "idol" long before he arrived in Manchester.



"Way before I joined Man City, Pep for me was always an inspiration because when he was training Barcelona, that team with the small guys, with Xavi, (Andres) Iniesta, (Lionel) Messi, Pedro," said Silva. "I was at the time in Benfica in my academy years, where I didn't play because they thought that I wasn't big enough, that I wasn't strong enough.



"And me looking at that team and thinking, 'these guys, they're also not big, they're also not strong. If they can do it, maybe one day I can do it'.



"So, Pep's team was always an inspiration for me and then to join the club and to be able to be with him for nine years and to be a part of this success, it's fantastic."