Man Utd claim vital Champions League win, Bellingham strikes again

Andre Onana's last-gasp penalty save secured a vital Champions League win for Manchester United against FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, while Jude Bellingham scored again for Real Madrid in their victory over Braga.

Elsewhere, Arsenal beat Sevilla in the rain in Spain and Harry Kane was on target as Bayern Munich won a tough assignment against Galatasaray.

Before kick-off at Old Trafford, United held a minute's silence in memory of Bobby Charlton after the Red Devils legend died on Saturday at the age of 86.

They marked the occasion by claiming their first points in Group A as Harry Maguire's 72nd-minute header secured a 1-0 win.

The result keeps alive their chances of advancing to the last 16 but they needed Onana to produce a brilliant save from Jordan Larsson's 97th-minute penalty to see the game out.

The spot-kick was awarded when Scott McTominay caught Mohamed Elyounoussi as he tried to hook a ball clear in the box, but Larsson -- whose father Henrik briefly played for United in 2007 -- could not convert the chance.

"It is incredible and a great night. Especially in the dying second when you concede a penalty, but a brilliant save from Andre Onana," coach Erik ten Hag told broadcaster TNT Sports.

- Kane nets in Bayern win -

United are now back in contention to qualify but Bayern look set to run away with the group after making it three wins out of three with a 3-1 victory in Istanbul.

Kingsley Coman's early opener for the German champions was cancelled out by a Mauro Icardi penalty on the half-hour mark.

But Bayern pulled away in the second half, with Kane finishing in the 73rd minute to restore the visitors' lead with his 11th goal in 12 games for his new club.

He then set up Jamal Musiala to wrap up the win.

Bayern have now won 16 consecutive matches in the Champions League group phase and have not lost at this stage in over six years.

"I don't know how many group stage matches I've done as a coach, but it's always super difficult -- so it's great to find ourselves with nine points after three matches," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

- 200 up for Ancelotti -

Madrid, the record 14-time European champions, also have three wins out of three in Group C after Rodrygo and Bellingham scored in a 2-1 victory over Braga in Portugal.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti was taking charge of his 200th game in the competition and he saw Rodrygo open the scoring on 16 minutes before Bellingham fired in just past the hour mark.

It was the England midfielder's third goal in as many Champions League games for his new club, and his 11th in 12 matches altogether since signing from Borussia Dortmund.

Alvaro Djalo pulled one back for Braga, but Real can secure qualification for the last 16 when they host the Portuguese side next.

Napoli are second in the group after a 1-0 win at Union Berlin, who are still without a point.

Giacomo Raspadori scored the only goal in the second half as the Italian champions won without star striker Victor Osimhen.

- Arsenal win in Seville -

In Group B, Arsenal bounced back from losing 2-1 to Lens in France in their last game as they beat Sevilla by the same scoreline on a sodden surface at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Gabriel Martinelli ran clear to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time and a fantastic strike by Gabriel Jesus made it two.

Nemanja Gudelj pulled one back for Sevilla but last season's Europa League winners have won just twice in 13 games in this campaign.

"There are not many teams to have won here in the last ten years in Europe and we've done it," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports.

Lens are second, a point behind Arsenal, after coming from behind to draw 1-1 at home to PSV Eindhoven with Elye Wahi cancelling out Johan Bakayoko's opener.

Last season's beaten finalists Inter Milan are joint top of Group D with seven points after defeating Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 at San Siro.

Hakan Calhanoglu’s second-half penalty won it for Inter after Alexis Sanchez's opener was cancelled out by young Israeli Oscar Gloukh.

Real Sociedad are level with Inter thanks to a 1-0 win over Benfica in Lisbon secured by a Brais Mendez goal.

Benfica are still without a point and staring at an early exit.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE