Man United vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Watch UEFA Europa League Man Utd vs Barca Live in India, UK & US

Man United vs Barcelona: Manchester United will square off with Barcelona FC in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff at Old Trafford. Barcelona snatched a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp in the first leg. However, the two teams will fight for first place in the round of 16. The match between Manchester United and Barcelona will commence at 01:30 AM IST on Friday.

Manchester United is going through a purple patch. They have not faced defeat since the end of the FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona is not behind either. They have dominated all their recent matches. Thus, they have managed to maintain a place in the Spanish top tier. However, the stakes are high for Barcelona as a defeat could take them away from their dream.

Barcelona has made it to the semifinals in UEFA Europa League 2021-22. So, Thursday's match between Barcelona and Manchester United is another classic because both clubs have a robust legacy of victories.

Man United vs Barcelona: Match Details

Since the match is at 8 PM GMT on February 23, football fans in India can watch Manchester United vs Barcelona live on Friday, February 24. The venue of the match is Old Trafford, England.

How to watch Man United vs Barcelona Live?

The old rivalry between the two teams has always been one of the favourite battles for football fans. Fans in India are particularly excited about the Man United vs Barcelona.

You can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Network. Fans can also live stream the Manchester United vs Barcelona at 01:30 PM IST on the Sony LIV App in India.