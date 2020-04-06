Man City boss Pep Guardiola's mother dies after contracting COVID-19; clubs issues statement

Mother of current Manchester City manager and former Spain international, Pep Guardiola breathed her last on Monday after contracting COVID-19 virus. Dolors Sala Carrio, aged 82, on Monday passed away in Manresa, Barcelona after she was diagnosed with the dreaded coronavirus.

Manchester City on Monday released a statement confirming the tragic news as they stated: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Guardiola has been one of the most active managers in spreading awareness surrounding the deadly COVID-19. The former Barcelona manager had earlier donated €1million to help provide medical equipment in the fight against COVID-19 in Spain.

The former Spanish midfielder had vowed that everyone will come out of the situation surrounding the coronavirus stronger while urging people to follow the advisory by the medical experts and government.

"We miss football. We miss the life that we had a few days ago but now is the time to listen, to follow our scientists, doctors and nurses," Guardiola had said in a video.

"You are my football family and we are going to do everything possible to make you feel better. We’ll come back from this stronger, better, kinder…and a little bit fatter. Stay inside, stay safe,” he added.

Meanwhile, with football season around the world suspended indefinitely, players and managers have been restricted to online coaching with limited training (only indoors).