/'Main aim is to keep him fit for Test & ODI': Agarkar on Bumrah missing Ireland, England T20I series

BCCI (Men’s) Selection Committee chairman Ajit Agarkar said on Saturday that Jasprit Bumrah has been left out of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England as part of workload management and to ensure his long-term fitness for ODIs and Tests. The India pacer has been rested from the T20I tours as the team shifts focus towards ODI preparations ahead of the 2027 World Cup, although he has been named in a full-strength squad for the 2026 Asian Games cricket competition.

Meanwhile, Bumrah is also not part of the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan, which began on Jun 6.



Speaking at the squad announcement press conference, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that Bumrah remains a key player across formats, particularly for major events such as the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

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He added that the focus is on keeping Bumrah fit for Tests and ODIs by carefully managing his workload in lower-priority series.



"One-Day World Cup, obviously, like T20 World Cup, we know how important he is, plus the WTC cycle, we've still got a chance, if we play well enough over these next nine tests, this one is not part of WTC, the Afghanistan one. But if we can have Jasprit play majority of those games and still keep him fit and healthy, it's always the thing. There's a lot of T20 cricket; you can always bring him back. Asian Games, he will be there, so yeah, the main aim is to try and keep him fit for the Test and the ODI," Agarkar said.