LSG vs RR, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be aiming to become the second team to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (May 15). LSG suffered a humiliating 62-run defeat against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last game and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways.

Asked to chase down a moderate target of 145 runs, LSG's batting line-up faltered against Gujarat Titans at the MCA Stadium in Pune as they were skittled out for just 82 runs - their lowest total in IPL so far. It was a disappointing performance from KL Rahul & Co., who were also given a moving speech by mentor Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room post the game.

'Losing is fine but there is a lot wrong in giving up' - was Gambhir's message to his team after their dismal show against the Titans. Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to make amends with the willow and return to winning ways against Sanju Samson-led Royals on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, not only have a healthy chance of making it to the playoffs but they might as well finish in the top two if they can win their remaining two matches. RR too are heading into their clash against LSG on the back of an 8-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in their last game.

Several issues have popped up for the Royals in their last few games. While runs have dried up for in-form Jos Buttler, who was looking unstoppable at the start of the season with twin centuries, captain Sanju Samson too has only one fifty in the last five games for his team.

However, with the return of West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer in the playing XI after the birth of his first child, Rajasthan Royals will be hoping to spark a turnaround against LSG on Sunday. If LSG win, they will qualify for the playoffs while a loss for them would put RR in a strong position in the race for the top four.

LSG vs RR, IPL 2022 prediction:

Rajasthan Royals have struggled to close games with the likes of Trent Boult and Jos Buttler failing to deliver in the last few games. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be desperate to return to winning ways after their humiliating defeat against GT. KL Rahul & Co. are likely to win and qualify for the playoffs on Sunday.