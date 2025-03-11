The absence of star para-athletes like javelin thrower Sumit Antil and discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya cast a shadow over India's campaign at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025, which began on a subdued note on Tuesday (March 11).

With the Para Athletics World Championships scheduled for September, several top Indian athletes skipped the Grand Prix to focus on their training, said Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president and two-time Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia. Additionally, many Indian and foreign para-athletes who had initially confirmed their participation pulled out, resulting in events with minimal competition—some featuring just a single athlete.

The men’s high jump T42 final, for athletes with single above-the-knee amputations or comparable disabilities, had only one competitor, Ramsingbhai Gobindbhai Padhiyar, after three others—Lokesh Mantra, Shailesh Kumar, and Varun Singh Bhati—pulled out.

In the men’s javelin throw (F33, F34) category—designed for athletes with moderate movement and coordination impairments—only two competitors participated. Uzbekistan’s Oybek Egamnazarov secured gold with an 18.05 m throw, while India’s Devershee Sachan finished second with 11.34 m.

The men’s 100m (T11, T12) sprint, for athletes with near-total visual impairment, saw Brazil’s Joeferson Marinho de Oliveira clinching gold with 11.17 seconds. India’s Vishnu (12.39 sec) and Pragadeeshwara Raja Moorthy (12.94 sec) secured second and third in a three-man field, while another Indian athlete, Ramanjee, did not start.

PCI president remains optimistic

Despite the lack of elite competition, PCI president Jhajharia remained optimistic, calling it a 'big tournament' and emphasising its significance ahead of the World Championships. "Every athlete dreams of playing for their country, and this event is a step in that direction," he said.

Jhajharia defended the absence of top-tier para-athletes, explaining that their training schedules prioritise peak performance at major global events. "Athletes plan long-term. Fitness is critical, and even a slight drop can significantly impact performance," he said, suggesting future Grand Prix events in India will likely see stronger participation.

However, with some of the biggest names missing and several events lacking depth, the tournament struggled to live up to expectations, raising concerns about its competitiveness and appeal.

(With inputs from agencies)