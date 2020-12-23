'Lost 6kg over the past two months': Lewis Hamilton talks about post-COVID struggles

Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton talked about his tiring recovery from COVID-19 and said that his exhausting struggles continued even after the elimination of virus from his body, as he told that he was physically not feeling good after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In a story on Instagram, the Formula One driver revealed that he lost six kilos, out of which four kilos were during his recovery from Coronavirus.

“I’ve lost 6kg over the past two months – four of which when I got Covid,” said the 35-year-old. “I’ve lost so much muscle. I’m starting from a low point in strength now, not fun but I’m determined to get my strength back and to be 100% again. No pain, no gain.”

Lewis Hamilton missed out on Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after a positive test for Covid-19. The seven-time world champion was ruled out of the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, in Bahrain, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Hamilton ended up with pole finish in the crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix and was looking for another podium finish in Sakhir. However, after testing positive for the virus, he self-isolated as per COVID-19 protocols.