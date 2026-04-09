/Liverpool wingback Andy Robertson to leave club at end of season

Liverpool legend and wingback Andy Robertson will leave the club at the end of this season, the Premier League winners announced on Thursday. Since making his club debut nine years ago, Robertson has featured in 373 matches for the Reds across all competitions, winning two league titles and a Champions League as a key member. However, with Milos Kerkez’s arrival at the club this season, he was dropped in the pecking order, and has decided against renewing his contract.

Meanwhile, the Scottish captain is the second high-profile player to depart from the club at the end of the season, with ace winger Mohamed Salah also bidding goodbye.

"I'll always look back on amazing memories at this football club, I’ve put my heart and soul into the club for nine years and I’ve not got many regrets," said Robertson. "I've grown as a man and as a person. This club will always mean the world to me, the fans will mean the world to me. It has been a hell of a journey."

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Less than a year on from winning the Premier League, Liverpool have endured a miserable campaign, marked by tragedy off the field.

A close friend of Robertson's, forward Diogo Jota died in a car accident in July.

On the field, Arne Slot has struggled to find the right balance from an expensively assembled squad that sits fifth in the Premier League.

Liverpool were also dumped out of the FA Cup 4-0 by Manchester City last weekend and lost 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Robertson's rise was one of the success stories of Klopp's glorious reign at Anfield.

Signed from relegated Hull for £8 million ($11 million) in 2017, he quickly became a fan favourite.

He sits behind only former team-mate Trent Alexander Arnold as the defender with most assists in Premier League history.

On top of Premier League and Champions League glory, Robertson won the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

"I’m still fully focused on trying to end this season as positively as possible, to help these lads and to try to give a few more good moments to the fans," added Robertson.

"That’s my aim and hopefully then we can do it and maybe closer to the end of the season you’ll have me down a camera crying my eyes out."